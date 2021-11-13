Jerami Grant scores 24 points, Pistons beat Raptors

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart grabs a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

TORONTO (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 24 points, Isaiah Stewart had 20 and Detroit used a big fourth quarter to beat short-handed Toronto 127-121 on Saturday night, the Pistons’ fourth straight victory over the Raptors.

Killain Hayes had 13 points and 10 assists, Saddiq Bey scored 16 points, Josh Jackson had 15 points and Frank Jackson added 14.

The Pistons shot 6 for 8 from 3-point range in the fourth, outscoring Toronto 34-26 in the final period. Detroit rookie Cade Cunningham scored seven of his 10 points in the fourth.

Pascal Siakam fouled out with 25 points and 12 rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points and OG Anunoby had 17 for the Raptors.