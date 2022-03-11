Jayson Tatum scores 31 points, Celtics beat Pistons

Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, center, drives between Detroit Pistons’ Saddiq Bey (41) and Marvin Bagley III (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and eight rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 22 points and eight rebounds and the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Friday night for their fifth victory in a row.

Marcus Smart added 20 points, and Robert Williams III had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics.

They have won 18 of 21 since a Jan. 21 loss dropped them a game below .500. Cade Cunningham had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Central Division-trailing Pistons, who had won three in a row before falling Wednesday night to Chicago.

Marvin Bagley III had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Jerami Grant also scored 20 points.