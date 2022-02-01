Ingram has 26, Pelicans rally for win over Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives on New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) drives in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the Detroit Pistons 111-101.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 14 of New Orleans’ 54 bench points, as the Pelicans ended a four-game losing streak.

The Pistons, who overcame a 15-0 deficit to beat Cleveland on Sunday, led 76-61 with 7:38 left in the third quarter. But with Cade Cunningham sidelined by a hip pointer, they were outscored 50-25 the rest of the way.

Detroit’s Jerami Grant had 17 points in his return after missing 24 games with a thumb injury.