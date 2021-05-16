Heat rout Pistons with several key players out

DETROIT (AP) — Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and the Miami Heat routed the Detroit Pistons 120-107 despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game.
Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 23 points and Max Strus added 20 for the Heat. Miami was locked into the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and faces Milwaukee in the playoffs.
The loss assured that the Pistons would finish alone with the second-worst record in the league. Detroit will now have a draft pick no worse than sixth.