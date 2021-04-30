Hardaway scores 42, Mavericks beat Pistons

Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke, center, drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Jahlil Okafor (13) and guard Saben Lee (38) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a career-high 42 points, helping the Dallas Mavericks overcome the absence of Luka Doncic in a 115-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Trey Burke added 15 points for Dallas, which moved a game ahead of Portland for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference.

Doncic missed the game because of a left elbow issue, and the Pistons were without their leading scorer as well in Jerami Grant.

The game was tight until the final minute.

Hardaway scored 17 points in a row during a fourth-quarter stretch, capping that run with a 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining that put the Mavericks up 109-105.