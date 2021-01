Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) looks to pass the ball as Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Jeremi Grant scored 24 points and Derrick Rose added 17 as the Detroit Pistons won their first game of the season, beating the Boston Celtics 96-93.

Rookie Saddiq Bey added 17 points for the Pistons, who had lost four straight to start the season.

Jayson Tatum had 28 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown scored 25, but missed a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Rose’s layup with 1:20 left put the Pistons ahead for good.