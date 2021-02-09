Grant scores 32, Pistons beat Durant-less Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives around Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Jerami Grant equaled a career high with 32 points, and the Detroit Pistons took advantage of Kevin Durant’s absence, beating the Brooklyn Nets 122-111.

Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak and showed the same type of spirit that was on display in its previous game, a double-overtime loss in Los Angeles against the defending champion Lakers.

Durant was out because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.