Grant has season-high 35 points, Pistons top Rockets

Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr., left, passes the ball as Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) and center Kelly Olynyk (13) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) — Jerami Grant scored a season-high 35 points to help the Detroit Pistons beat the Houston Rockets 112-104 on Wednesday night in a matchup of two of the worst teams in the NBA.

Grant shot 12 of 23 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Detroit improved to 2-8, and Houston dropped to 1-10.

The meeting was the first between the top two picks in the July draft.

Cade Cunningham, Detroit’s choice as the No. 1 pick, had 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting.

Houston’s Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick, had 23 points on 8-of-20 shooting.