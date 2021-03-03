Ellington, backups help Pistons beat depleted Raptors

Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee (24) grabs a rebound from Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe, of Japan, (18) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Wayne Ellington scored 25 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the virus-depleted Toronto Raptors 129-105 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Ellington was 8 of 11 from 3-point range and the Pistons were 20 for 41 overall from long range.

Detroit’s backup had 56 points, with Rodney McGruder and Saben Lee each finishing with 20.

Norman Powell had 36 points for Toronto, and Kyle Lowry added 21 points. The Raptors played without Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, three of their top four scorers, and reserves Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Coach Nick Nurse and most of his staff also were held out.