Doncic’s 33 points, 11 assists lead Mavs past Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) tries to keep control of the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 33 points and 11 assists, Jalen Bruson scored 21 points and the Dallas Mavericks overwhelmed the Detroit Pistons 116-86.

The Mavs won their third game in a row.

Doncic was three rebounds shy of his third consecutive triple-double. Hamidou Diallo had 18 points to lead the Pistons, who have lost five in a row and nine of 10. Jeramie Grant had 15 points and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

The Pistons played their fourth game in a row without standout rookie Cade Cunningham, their leading scorer who missed the chance to play before family and friends because of a hip injury.