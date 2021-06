FILE – In this Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein gives instructions to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Cleveland. Cavaliers first-year coach John Beilein will end a rough season by stepping down after 54 games, according to multiple reports Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have hired John Beilein as a senior adviser for player development.

Beilein is a former coach at Michigan, where his teams made nine trips to the NCAA Tournament in his 12 seasons. He left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers, but resigned last year after just 54 games.

The Pistons say they are counting on Beilein to help develop their young roster under head coach Dwane Casey.