Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant, right, shoots over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points, Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 18 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 97-82.

DeRozan put an exclamation point on his night, finishing a thunderous third quarter dunk despite getting hit in the face by Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo. His efforts helped give the Bulls their first 3-0 start to a season since 2016.

Saddiq Bey led the way for Detroit with 20 points and 16 rebounds.