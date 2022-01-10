Cunningham’s career-high 29 leads Pistons over Jazz

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looses control of the ball as Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 18 of his career-high 29 points in the third quarter to help the Detroit Pistons erase a 22-point deficit and beat the Utah Jazz 126-116 on Monday night.

Saddiq Bey added 29 points for Detroit, which is 4-2 in 2022 after finishing 2021 with 18 losses in 19 games.

Lead assistant coach Rex Kalamian took charge with coach Dwane Casey having entered COVID-19 protocol.

Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points for Utah, and Hassan Whiteside had a season-high 21 points as well as 14 rebounds.