Cavaliers rally past Pistons in OT

Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway (9) makes a layup during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Love made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 37.9 seconds left in overtime and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a five-game losing streak with a 115-112 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

For the Pistons, Andre Drummond had 28 point and 23 rebounds. Derrick Rose made 27 points.

On a tumultuous day for the Cleveland organization, the Cavaliers rallied from a 13-point third-quarter deficit.

Cleveland coach John Beilein said earlier Thursday that he’d apologized for his comments during a film session the previous day. ESPN.com, citing unidentified sources, reported that Beilein suggested during a Wednesday film session his players were no longer playing “like a bunch of thugs.” Beilein said he meant to say “slugs” in reference to the team’s effort level.

News 8 contributed to this report.