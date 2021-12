Detroit Pistons’ Saddiq Bey (41) goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers’ Chris Duarte (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 20 of his 31 points in the first half and the Indiana Pacers sent the Detroit Pistons to their 13th straight loss, 122-113 on Thursday night.

LeVert was 12 of 18 from the field.

Justin Holiday added 17 points for Indiana, shooting 5 of 15.

Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 28 points and 10 rebounds.

Cade Cunningham added 19 points, and Frank Jackson had 18. Detroit is an NBA-worst 4-23.