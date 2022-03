Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr. (7) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 16 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 114-108 on Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Zach LeVine added 25 points for the Bulls, and Nikola Vucevic had 21 points. They won despite only hitting three 3-pointers.

Cade Cunningham had 22 points for the Pistons, but no one else scored more than 12. Detroit had won three straight.