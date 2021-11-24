Bucks beat Pistons for 12th straight time

Detroit Pistons

by: TOM KERTSCHER Associated Press

Detroit Pistons’ Luka Garza shoots against Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Bobby Portis added 28 and the Milwaukee Bucks continued their dominance over the Detroit Pistons with a 114-93 win.

The victory was Milwaukee’s fifth in a row overall and its 12th straight over Detroit, dating to 2018. That is tied for the third-longest current winning streak by one NBA team over another.

Jrue Holiday had 22 points for the Bucks, who jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never trailed. It was their second consecutive game with a fast start.

In their previous game, the Bucks opened a 77-36 lead over Orlando, the biggest halftime lead in franchise history.

