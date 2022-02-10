Bucks add Ibaka, Pistons get Bagley in 4-team swap

Sacramento Kings’ Marvin Bagley III reaches for the loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHOENIX (AP) — The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks have added center Serge Ibaka as part of a four-team trade on Thursday that also includes the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.

The Pistons added Marvin Bagley III, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He’s had a disappointing, injury-filled four seasons with the Kings and will try to rebuild his career in Detroit. The 6-foot-11 forward is still just 22 years old.

The Kings added guard Donte DiVincenzo and forwards Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson. The Clippers received Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye.