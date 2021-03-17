Bey’s double-double leads Pistons over slumping Raptors

Detroit Pistons guard Delon Wright (55) looks to pass during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons overcame Norman Powell’s 43 points to beat the Toronto Raptors 116-112, ending a four-game skid.

Bey, who leads all rookies in 3-pointers, was 6 of 10 from behind the arc for Detroit, which had lost 10 of 12. Delon Wright added 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Jerami Grant had 23 points.

The Pistons outrebounded Toronto 54-30.

Chris Boucher added 21 points for the Raptors, who have lost six straight. Kyle Lowry had eight points and 15 assists.