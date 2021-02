Detroit Pistons’ Blake Griffin (23) defends against Boston Celtics’ Tristan Thompson (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 30 points and the Detroit Pistons held on to beat the Boston Celtics 108-102.

Bey hit his seventh 3-pointer with 39 seconds to play after Boston cut a 13-point fourth-quarter lead to three. He added 12 rebounds.

The last-place Pistons have beaten Boston twice and also have wins against the Lakers, Nets, 76ers and Suns — all teams above .500.

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Celtics, and Jaylen Brown added 27 points.