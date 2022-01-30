Bey, Cunningham key Pistons’ rally in win over Cavs

Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens, left, and center Jarrett Allen, front right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night.

After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half.

Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebounds to help the Pistons end a four-game skid.

Darius Garland had 24 points for Cleveland, and Evan Mobley added 18.

The Cavaliers lost for the second time in 10 games.