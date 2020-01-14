Ball leads Pelicans past Pistons in overtime

New Orleans Pelicans guard Frank Jackson (15) reaches in on Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Lonzo Ball scored five of his 17 points in overtime as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Detroit Pistons 117-110 in a matchup of injury-depleted teams.

New Orleans has won three of four and is now 9-4 after a 6-22 start. Jalil Okafor had 25 points and 14 rebounds, while Nicolo Melli scored 20 points and Moore had 16.

The Pistons lost their third straight and their 12th in the last 15 games. Rose had 23 points and eight assists for Detroit. Christian Wood added 18 points and nine rebounds. Rookie Sekou Doumbouya scored 16 points.