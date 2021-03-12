AP Source: Pistons acquiring Diallo for Mykhailiuk, pick

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo (6) controls the ball during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

DETROIT (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Hamidou Diallo.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

The 22-year-old Diallo is averaging a career-best 11.9 points per game this season.

The 6-foot-7 Mykhailiuk, who is 23, is averaging 6.9 points.

It’s another step in a drastic roster overhaul for Detroit under new general manager Troy Weaver, who was previously an executive for the Thunder.