AP Source: Pistons acquiring Diallo for Mykhailiuk, pick

DETROIT (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Hamidou Diallo.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
The 22-year-old Diallo is averaging a career-best 11.9 points per game this season.
The 6-foot-7 Mykhailiuk, who is 23, is averaging 6.9 points.
It’s another step in a drastic roster overhaul for Detroit under new general manager Troy Weaver, who was previously an executive for the Thunder.