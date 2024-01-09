GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lions fans have been waiting a long time to see playoff football at Ford Field. And unless you’ve got a few hundred bucks laying around, you’ll be waiting even longer.

Ticket prices are soaring heading into Wild Card weekend when the Lions will host Matthew Stafford’s Los Angeles Rams for a spot in the NFC Divisional Round. As of Tuesday morning, the cheapest price on Ticketmaster — the Lions’ primary ticket provider — is $483 for a seat in Section 343.

You can find a couple of cheaper options on resale sites, but not much better.

The cheapest ticket on StubHub — Section 347 — is listed at $416. VividSeats has tickets in Section 327 for $430.

If you do have some extra dough, there are some prime seats available. Ticketmaster has a pair of front-row tickets at the 50-yard line behind the Lions bench listed for $7,997 plus fees.

The Lions clinched their first-ever NFC North Division title with their Week 16 30-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings. It is the team’s first division title since 1993, before the formation of the NFC North. It will be the team’s first-ever playoff game at Ford Field, where they have played since 2002.

If you don’t have hundreds of dollars to shell out on a ticket, you can watch it live on WOOD TV8. Kickoff for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 8 p.m.