GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lions will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, and they are expected to walk away with the win.

The Bucs punched their ticket to Detroit with a 32-9 win over Philadelphia on Monday night. After the game, several sportsbooks set lines for the next round, giving Detroit a 6-point edge over Tampa Bay. DraftKings is even more confident, listing the Lions as a 6.5-point favorite.

Both teams will enter the game hot. The Lions have won four of their last five games, with the lone loss coming off of a controversial call on the road in Dallas. Meanwhile, the Bucs have won six of their last seven, including a 9-0 shutout over Carolina in Week 18 to clinch the NFC South Division title.

The two teams have already met once this season. Detroit beat the Bucs in Tampa Bay 20-6 in Week 6. Jared Goff threw for 353 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Lions, while the Detroit defense limited Baker Mayfield to just 206 yards, no scores and one interception.

The Lions expect Ford Field to be just as packed as Sunday’s 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams – the team’s first playoff win in 32 years and first home playoff game in 30 years.

Kickoff for the Lions’ Divisional showdown with Tampa Bay is set for 3 p.m. Sunday. The game will be televised on WOOD TV8.