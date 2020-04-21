Sports writer shares opinion on Lions’ 3rd pick in NFL Draft

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Round one of the NFL Draft is Thursday night and the Detroit Lions own the third overall pick.

Many are wondering what they will do. To help answer that question, News 8 Sports Director Jack Doles talked with Nick Baumgardner, a senior writer for The Athletic.

In a press conference last Friday, Lions general manager Bob Quinn said he is willing to trade away his No. 3 selection, but won’t go so far back that he’ll lose the shot at the impact players his roster needs. Baumgardner discussed how far back Quinn may be willing to go.

“I think if those impact players are Jeff Okudah, Isaiah Simmons and/or Derrick Brown, I think it’s seven, maybe eight, but I think I’d start to get uncomfortable at that point,” Baumgardner said.

He said the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers at Nos. 5 and 6 still seem like the most obvious trades.

The full interview can be watched in the video player above.