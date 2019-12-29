Son of Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones dies

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones gets set for a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The son of Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones has died.

The Lions announced the death of Jones’ son, Marlo, in a statement Saturday night, and Jones posted a message about it on Instagram.

Jones said in his social media post: “Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings.”

A team spokesman said Marlo was about 6 months old.

The Lions said they were informed Saturday by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about their son’s sudden death.

The Lions finish their season with a home game Sunday against Green Bay.

Jones went on injured reserve earlier this month.