Son of Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones dies

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The son of Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones has died.
The Lions announced the death of Jones’ son, Marlo, in a statement Saturday night, and Jones posted a message about it on Instagram.
Jones said in his social media post: “Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings.”
Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo. It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son “Marlito” has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too) ☺️. We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday. We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings 👼🏽👼🏽
A team spokesman said Marlo was about 6 months old.
The Lions said they were informed Saturday by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about their son’s sudden death.
The Lions finish their season with a home game Sunday against Green Bay.
Jones went on injured reserve earlier this month.