UNDATED (WOOD) — Following a controversial call during the Lions’ 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, the NFL is expected to “downgrade” the officiating crew led by referee Brad Allen.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter broke the news Sunday that Allen’s team may not be used for any playoff games following the decision.

Detroit Lions players, coaches and fans were incensed when a potential game-winning 2-point conversion was negated by a controversial call. On the play, Jared Goff found offensive lineman Taylor Decker for the conversion. Offensive linemen are only allowed to catch passes if they tell the referees that they are “reporting as eligible” and line up in a legal formation.

Head coach Dan Campbell said he told the officiating crew about the details of the play before the game and video from the game shows Decker approach Allen immediately before the play. After the play, however, Allen called two penalties on the Lions: one on Decker for illegal touching (catching the ball), and another on an illegal formation.

After the game, Allen claimed that it was Dan Skipper, not Decker, who declared as eligible. While Skipper was also near Allen before the play, both Skipper and Decker say Allen got it wrong.

Because Allen ruled that Skipper was the eligible receiver, that meant the Lions were in an illegal formation. The play would have been legal if Decker had rightly been declared the eligible receiver.

Following Sunday’s results, the call could have a direct impact on playoff seeding. While the Lions can finish no worse than third, the win allowed the Cowboys to pull into a tie for the NFC East with Philadelphia. The Eagles and Cowboys have identical records, but the Cowboys own the tiebreaker.

Assuming the Lions would have held on for a 21-20 win following the negated conversion, the Lions would have slid up to second place in the NFC instead of Dallas.

Schefter said this is not the only high-profile error for Allen’s crew this season or even this game. ESPN also reviewed a penalty on the drive before the Lions’ controversial play. A Dallas player was called for tripping when the replay seemed to show Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson was the guilty player. If called correctly, it would have allowed Dallas to run more time off the clock and force the Lions to use their timeouts.

The Lions will wrap up the regular season next week with a rematch against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Cowboys will travel to Washington for their regular-season finale.