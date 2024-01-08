GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For all of the good that has come from the Detroit Lions’ season, there’s always some bad: potential turnover. NFL teams are reportedly anxious to capitalize on the Lions’ success and want to interview the Lions’ top assistants for their head coaching positions.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Washington Commanders have requested interviews with Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Washington is one of three NFL teams looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Ron Rivera on Monday. The Atlanta Falcons also fired head coach Arthur Smith, while the Las Vegas Raiders let go of Josh McDaniels earlier in the season.

According to the Detroit Free Press, NFL policy does not allow any in-person head coaching interviews with active assistants until Jan. 22. However, virtual interviews can take place next week.

Johnson and Glenn have already been eyed for promotions. Johnson interviewed with three teams last year and was reportedly a finalist for the head coaching job in Carolina before pulling himself out of the running, saying he’d rather take another year leading the offense in Detroit.

Glenn, the longtime NFL cornerback, has also been discussed as a potential head coach. He interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts last offseason but was ultimately passed over in favor of Shane Steichen.

The Lions offense has taken a major step forward since Johnson took over play-calling duties in 2021. This year, Detroit is top-five in rushing yards, passing yards and points per game.

Detroit’s defense has been more up-and-down, while Glenn’s unit has worked through injuries. The secondary, which was a major issue for the Lions last season, has been banged up. Two free agents who were signed to lead the defense — safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley — have combined to play just four games for the Lions this season.