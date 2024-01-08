GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Detroit is officially ready for the playoffs. The Spirit of Detroit statue is now donning the Lions’ Honolulu Blue ahead of their Wild Card showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

The jersey was unveiled Monday morning, one day after the Lions wrapped up the regular season with a 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions shared a picture of the statue lit up with the jersey and a caption that reads, “Good morning, Detroit!”

This season, the Lions won their first division title since 1993 and Ford Field will host its first postseason game. The team was relegated to the No. 3 seed in the NFC thanks to Dallas’ win over Washington on Sunday and their 20-19 win over Detroit in Week 17.

The Spirit of Detroit is a giant bronze statue that sits outside of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center on Woodward Avenue. According to the Detroit Historical Society, the statue stands 26 feet tall and is the largest constructed cast bronze statue since the Renaissance.

The statue was dedicated in 1958 and cost $58,000. It has gone on to become a symbol of the city, used in several logos for city government departments.

It has been dressed up before to celebrate Detroit’s sports teams, but the Historical Society had previously said those incidents were being scaled back to prevent damage.

“Due to concern over damage, it will only wear a jersey if the team wins a national championship and $25,000 is donated to the maintenance and preservation of the statue,” the society stated.

The Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority confirmed with News 8 that the policy was put in place in 2020. A spokesperson also confirmed the Lions have made a donation and that the jersey is to celebrate the team’s NFC North Division title.

The Lions will face Matthew Stafford’s Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night for a trip to the NFC Divisional Round. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Sunday. It will be televised on WOOD TV8.