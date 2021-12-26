Oluokun’s last-minute pick saves Falcons’ win over Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) passes in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan threw a tie-breaking 12-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst early in the fourth quarter and the Atlanta Falcons held on late to beat the Detroit Lions 20-16 to preserve their slim playoff hopes.

Foye Oluokun’s interception of Lions fill-in quarterback Tim Boyle’s pass at the Atlanta 1 with 33 seconds remaining preserved the win. It was the first interception of the game for Boyle, who made his second career start as Jared Goff remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Atlanta wide receiver Russell Gage’s lost fumble with 2:18 remaining set up the Lions’ last possession.