Matthew Stafford thanks Detroit fans in emotional video

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford thanked fans, the city of Detroit and his team in a video released on Twitter Wednesday night.

The nine minute video was tweeted out on the Detroit Lions’ account.

“This city will always be a part of me,” Stafford told fans. I want you to know how much I care, how much I’ll always care.”

In the video, Stafford showed when his time began with the Lions, when he started his family in the Motor City and the highs and lows of his time there. He told fans that this is “Thank you, not goodbye.”