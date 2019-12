Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) greets Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye at mid field an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos won 27-17. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (AP) — Drew Lock threw a shovel pass to DaeSean Hamilton to give Denver the lead in the fourth quarter, Phillip Lindsay sealed the game with a late touchdown run and the Broncos extended the Detroit Lions’ skid to eight straight with a 27-17 win.

Lock improved to 3-1 as the Broncos starter. His only loss was last weekend in Kansas City when the field was covered in snow. That wasn’t a concern Sunday.

It was a balmy 67 degrees at kickoff and the second-warmest December home game on record.