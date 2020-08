Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions say they will not have fans at their first two home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team also announced Friday that parking lots near the stadium and businesses within the indoor facility will be closed when Detroit hosts the Chicago Bears on Sept. 13 and the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 4.

The Lions may allow spectators to watch their game at Ford Field on Nov. 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.