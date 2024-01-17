GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sunday’s Wild Card showdown between the Lions and Rams wasn’t the only must-see TV for Detroit. According to NBC Sports, the telecast was the most-watched primetime show since Super Bowl LVII last February.

According to Nielsen, Sunday’s 24-23 nailbiter averaged 31.9 million viewers on NBC, and 35.8 million when factoring in Peacock and other platforms.

Viewership peaked between 9 and 9:15 p.m. with 3 million viewers when the Rams and Lions traded second-quarter touchdowns before halftime. The preliminary data shows average viewership was up 25% from last year’s Sunday primetime Wild Card game: 28.6 million for the Cincinnati Bengals’ 24-17 win over Baltimore.

To no surprise, the NBC telecast scored the highest rating in the Detroit market: 39.6 — meaning 39.6% of all television viewers in the area were tuned in. The Los Angeles market came in with a 14.9. The Kansas City market had the second-largest rating at 23.8.

NBC should be in line to score more big ratings this weekend when the Lions return to action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday. Pregame coverage with Football Night in America will start at 2 p.m.