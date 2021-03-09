Lions sign Tyrell Williams, adding needed depth at receiver

by: The Associated Press

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed Tyrell Williams, adding much-needed depth at wide receiver with a player they hope can stay healthy.

The Lions made the move Tuesday.

Detroit’s top receivers from last season are free agents. First-year general manager Brad Holmes potentially had the option of using the franchise tag to retain Kenny Golladay if the team could not agree on a long-term contract with the standout receiver.

The NFL Network and ESPN reported that the team does not plan to use the franchise tag to keep Golladay, putting him on the free-agent market.

