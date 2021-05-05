Lions sign tight end Darren Fells, joining T.J. Hockenson

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed tight end Darren Fells. Detroit made the move Wednesday, giving the team a veteran at the position it can put on the field with Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Fells has 123 catches with 1,483 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns.

Fells has started 76 games and played in 102 games with Arizona, Detroit, Cleveland and Houston.

He was a rebounding standout at UC Irvine and played basketball in Argentina, Mexico, Belgium, Finland and France before playing in the NFL.