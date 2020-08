Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Williams (33) runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. The Titans won the game 31-17. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed running back Jonathan Williams, adding depth in the backfield behind Kerryon Johnson and rookie D’Andre Swift.

Detroit released running back Wes Hills on Monday to clear a spot on the roster.

Williams has 329 yards rushing on 79 carries with two touchdowns over parts of three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills.