Lions sign CB Quinton Dunbar to bolster shaky secondary

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar (22) drops into coverage against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., in this Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Detroit made the move Tuesday, adding desperately needed help in its secondary.

Dunbar has at least one interception in each of his six NFL seasons. He has 10 career interceptions and 171 tackles over five seasons with Washington and one year in Seattle.

Dunbar started six games for the Seahawks last season and had one interception and 30 tackles before having season-ending knee surgery.

He had armed robbery charges dropped against him last year in a case that also involved New York Giants defensive back DeAndre Baker, who also was cleared.