GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Like every year before it, the Lions’ season starts on the first day of training camp. But unlike many of those years, this year has plenty of hype surrounding the team.

Many national pundits are picking the Lions to win the division and make a run throughout the playoffs, but the team itself can’t be distracted by the noise.

“I think it’s always the thing that’s going to worry you is the hype train,” coach Dan Campbell said. “As with most coaches, this thing has taken off, and it’s out of control right now. That’s fine, as long as we stay focused on the job at hand and the work.”

“I’m going to be honest with you. I don’t really care,” Tracy Walker, defensive back, said. “At the end of the day, we still have to go out there and play. Because the people giving us the hype right now, are the same people who were down on us last year.”

That’s a message shared on the other side of the ball Jared Goff is uninterested in hearing any of the hype.

“The so-called Hype train, I think it’s funny to me,” the quarterback said.

“You go 9-8 and you don’t make the playoffs and all of a sudden, you’re the favorites. Yeah, we have good players, good coaches, and a good team, but we ain’t done anything, and we have a lot of work to do,” he said. “Minnesota won 13 games last year, Green Bay has won the division a handful of times in the last handful of years, so we’ve got some work to do to put a stamp on who we want to be. (We’re) nowhere near that yet, but we’re on our way.”

The message in years before from players has been to prove the media wrong, but it seems the message is to prove them right this year.