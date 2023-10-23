GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim underwent emergency surgery after suffering a dislocated hip during Sunday’s 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

After the game, coach Dan Campbell acknowledged that Ibrahim’s injury was severe and that he was going to stay in the hospital overnight and would not travel back to Michigan with the team.

“He’s tough. I hate that for him,” Campbell said in a postgame news conference.

Ibrahim is a Baltimore native who made his NFL debut on Sunday. He was hurt while returning a kick during the third quarter; landed on awkwardly by two Baltimore players as he fell to the ground. He was eventually carted off the field on a stretcher.

The 25-year-old running back was a key player for the University of Minnesota but went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. Ibrahim signed a free-agent contract with the Lions and worked with the team through training camp. He was cut after suffering an injury during the preseason but was re-signed to the team’s practice squad last week and elevated to the 53-man roster to fill in for other injured players.

Starter David Montgomery is expected to miss some time after suffering a rib injury during the team’s Week 6 win over Tampa Bay. Craig Reynolds played a handful of snaps Sunday but he is also nursing injuries to his hamstring and foot. Backup Zonovan Knight will miss the rest of the season after suffering a shoulder injury during the Lions’ Week 5 win over Carolina.

Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs led the team in carries on Sunday, returning after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. He racked up 126 total yards and the Lions’ lone touchdown on the day.

The Lions return to action on Monday Night Football next week hosting the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.