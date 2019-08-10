Lions put Kearse on injured reserve, sign QB Josh Johnson

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse is examined during the first half of the team’s preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have placed wide receiver Jermaine Kearse on injured reserve and signed quarterback Josh Johnson.

Kearse hurt his left leg during Detroit’s first possession of Thursday’s preseason opener against New England, a 31-3 loss. He has played seven seasons and came to Detroit as a free agent this offseason from the New York Jets.

Quarterback Tom Savage was removed from the game at Ford Field when his head hit the turf on a sack. Johnson started three games for Washington last season. He was drafted by Tampa Bay in the fifth round in 2008 out of San Diego and has passed for 1,632 yards in 33 games.

In other moves, the team put defensive tackle Darius Kilgo on injured reserve; signed running back Justin Stockton; activated defensive end Trey Flowers off the physically unable to perform list; and waived cornerback Tarvarus McFadden.