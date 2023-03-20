GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lions have been playing it safe during the first week of the NFL’s free agency period, Lions Wire writer Jeff Risdon said.

“(They’re) not necessarily making risky plays. They’re sort of playing it safe and that’s kind of the way to go with the team that they have,” Risdon said.

News 8’s Alec Giannakopoulos sat down with Risdon to talk about the Lion’s latest moves, their need for more quarterbacks and a wide receiver, and what the draft might look like for the team.

