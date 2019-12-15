Lions lose 7th straight amid dreary home atmosphere

Detroit Lions running back Wes Hills is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and linebacker Carl Nassib during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions staggered to their seventh consecutive loss. This time they lost 38-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It felt like the game might end with an even more lopsided score for a while. Tampa Bay scored the first three touchdowns. When the Buccaneers went ahead 21-0 with 8:13 remaining in the second quarter, they had outgained Detroit 314-2.

There were a fair number of empty seats at Detroit’s Ford Field. Some of the fans who did come were booing. More than that, there was a general sense of malaise as this season winds down for the Lions.