Lions looking for influx of talent anywhere with No. 7 pick

(AP) — Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell have to find a player to help in the first round and many more picks after that to help turn around a team that lost 33 games the last three years.

Detroit’s defense was one of the worst statistically in NFL history last season and desperately needs an influx of talent and depth at each position group.

==Above, Tim Twentyman, lead writer for DetroitLions.com, breaks down the team’s options.==

Newly acquired quarterback Jared Goff has a relatively solid line, backfield and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The Lions have voids at receiver after losing Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and Mohamed Sanu.

The draft begins April 29.