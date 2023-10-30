DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs ran for a season-high 152 yards and a touchdown, Jared Goff threw for 272 yards with a score, and the Detroit Lions beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-14 on Monday night.

The NFC North-leading Lions (6-2) stalled on three early drives, setting for field goals, before Goff threw an 18-yard strike to rookie Sam LaPorta to put them ahead 16-7 late in the first half.

Goff threw an interception that Marcus Peters returned 75 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter, allowing Las Vegas (3-5) to pull within two points. Detroit’s next drive ended when Craig Reynolds fumbled at the Raiders 3.

The Lions kept the ball and scored on their third drive of the second half, taking a two-score lead on Gibbs’ 27-yard touchdown run. Riley Patterson made a 52-yard field goal to give Detroit a 12-point lead.

That was a comfortable cushion against the offensively challenged Raiders.

Las Vegas welcomed the return of Jimmy Garoppolo, but lamented that he threw a league-leading ninth interception one play after the Raiders recovered a fumble in the first quarter. Kerby Joseph picked off Garoppolo’s lofted pass into double coverage toward Davante Adams in the end zone.

Midway through the fourth, trying to rally, the Raiders gave up sacks on three of four snaps and turned it over on downs at their 28.

In all, Las Vegas allowed its beat-up quarterback to get sacked six times.

Garoppolo, who missed six quarters because of a back injury, was 10 of 21 for 126 yards. Even when Garoppolo had time to throw and an open receiver, he misfired — as he did when Adams was all alone deep down field late in the game. When that series ended, the standout receiver slammed his helmet on the sideline and sat disgustedly on the Raiders’ bench.

Josh Jacobs’ lackluster season continued. He finished with 15 carries for 61 yards and a 3-yard touchdown late in the first half that cut the Raiders’ deficit to 9-7. That was their only score on offense.

Goff completed 26 of 37 passes, connecting six times for 108 with Amon-Ra St. Brown, who played through an illness.

Entering the game, Las Vegas had held an NFL-high five teams to fewer than 200 yards passing.

Detroit also had a dynamic running game to keep the Raiders on their heels.

Gibbs, the No. 12 pick overall, had a season-high 26 carries and five receptions for 37 yards.

MAKING A MARK

LaPorta, who had eight receptions for 57 yards, is the first NFL player to have at least three catches and 35-plus yards receiving in his first eight games.

MAXX’S MONEY

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby donated $1 million to Eastern Michigan’s athletic department, and the school is naming its field at Rynearson Stadium after its former star. The two-time Pro Bowler had a big night with eight tackles, including one for a loss, and he forced and recovered a fumble.

INJURIES

Raiders: LB Luke Masterson and FB Jakob Johnson left the game with concussions. … LB Divine Deablo (ankle) was inactive.

Lions: RB David Montgomery (ribs), C Frank Ragnow (toe, calf), and OG Jonah Jackson (ankle) were inactive.

UP NEXT

Raiders: Host the New York Giants on Sunday.

Lions: Have their bye week before playing at the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 12.