GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell would not give a definitive answer Friday on whether rookie tight end Sam LaPorta will play in Sunday’s Wild Card showdown against the Rams, but he certainly isn’t ruling it out.

In his final press conference before Sunday’s game, Campbell told reporters that the tight end continues to improve and will continue to push toward playing.

“LaPorta will run around today, so he’s feeling better,” Campbell said. “We will know much, much more after today’s practice, and then entirely, what does it look like tomorrow when he wakes up? I know this, he has gotten better every day.”

LaPorta hyperextended his left knee and suffered a bone bruise during last week’s 30-20 win over Minnesota in the regular-season finale. The former Iowa Hawkeye avoided what appeared to be a long-term injury but may not be ready to return for the Lions’ first playoff game since 2017.

“We are going to have him out there and take some practice reps and see where it goes,” Campbell said.

LaPorta was listed as a non-participant in Thursday’s practice but reportedly ran routes with quarterback Jared Goff and went through individual run-blocking drills afterward.

On Thursday, LaPorta said he was optimistic that he will be ready to go by Sunday.

“(We are) really just taking it a day at a time because when it first happened, it didn’t feel great. I feel like I’ve started to bounce back quickly. So we will see, day by day,” the tight end said.

LaPorta has been a breakout star for the Lions in his rookie season, becoming a go-to target for quarterback Jared Goff. LaPorta has caught 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns — top-five marks all-time for rookie tight ends.

The Lions will face Matthew Stafford’s Rams on Sunday night for a trip to the NFC Divisional Round. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. It will be televised on WOOD TV8.