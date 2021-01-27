Lions hire ex-Chargers coach Lynn as offensive coordinator

n a photo provided by the Detroit Lions, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes arrives on his first at the NFL football team’s practice facility Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP).

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have hired offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who led the Los Angeles Chargers for four seasons before being fired earlier this month.

Detroit added Lynn to first-year coach Dan Campbell’s staff on Wednesday, days after hiring Aaron Glenn to be their defensive coordinator.

Lynn had a 33-31 record in the regular season and was 1-1 in the playoffs with the Chargers from 2017 to 2020.

The Lions also announced they hired assistant general manager Ray Agnew and senior personnel executive John Dorsey, a former general manager for the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.