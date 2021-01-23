Lions hire Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator

This is a 2016 photo of Aaron Glenn of the New Orleans Saints NFL football team. This image reflects the New Orleans Saints active roster as of Tuesday, June 14, 2016 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have hired Aaron Glenn to be their defensive coordinator.

Glenn joins new coach Dan Campbell’s staff after spending the past five seasons as the secondary coach for the New Orleans Saints.

Before his tenure in New Orleans, Glenn was an assistant defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns.

He also worked as a personnel scout for the New York Jets for two seasons. Glenn was a three-time Pro Bowler as a player.

He played in 205 games in 15 years for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.