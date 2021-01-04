Lions entering their biggest rebuild since drafting Stafford

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT (AP) — The last time the Detroit Lions went into an offseason with a rebuilding project this large they drafted Matthew Stafford with the No. 1 overall pick in 2009.

Detroit’s new general manager and coach will have to decide if Stafford is part of their plans for a franchise in desperate need of major changes after losing 33 games in three seasons.

Stafford has two years left on his $135 million, five-year deal.

The new leaders of the Lions may opt to reshape the roster by trading him to acquire draft picks. And Stafford may simply say he’s ready to move on.